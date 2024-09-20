It’s almost the season to see salmon! Watchers wanted for this year’s Fauntleroy Creek count

(Spawning pair, photographed in 2021 by Tom Trulin)

This year’s Fauntleroy Creek salmon watch is set to start on October 13, reports creek steward Judy Pickens, adding that they’d appreciate some additional volunteer watchers:

More than a dozen volunteers are on deck to document spawning season in Fauntleroy Creek but a few more would be welcome. Last year, watchers came out in the cold and wet to count 34 coho spawners.

The watch will start Sunday, October 13, and go into mid-November, depending on the fish. Watchers take half-hour shifts at the fish ladder in the lower creek (across from the ferry terminal). A veteran watcher will train. Email your interest by September 27 to info@fauntleroywatershed.org.

October 13 is also the day of the annual all-ages drumming to call in spawners. Barring serious rain, this free event will start at 4:00 pm near the fish ladder. Find details HERE.