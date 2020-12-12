What’s up for your West Seattle Saturday

(Early December Alki sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Welcome to Saturday! A few things to remind you about:

TRAFFIC ALERT: One lane of West Marginal Way SW just north of the low bridge is scheduled to be closed 7 am-4 pm today for work related to testing of the Terminal 5 flyover bridge, as explained/mapped here.

HOLIDAY PHOTO POP-UP: 9 am-3 pm today (and tomorrow) with Gail Ann Photography at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, some free with food/pet-food donation. Details here – appointments required; some appeared still available as of our check very early this morning. (9131 California SW)

WINTER WANDER, SECOND-TO-LAST DAY: The fun, free West Seattle scavenger hunt – with prizes! – continues through tomorrow. Go here to find out how to play.

DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DRIVE: 10 am-3 pm, bring food (and/or money) to Hope Lutheran School 8th-grader Atticus‘s drive-through food drive, in the church/school lot off SW Oregon east of 42nd SW.

DROPOFF FOOD & BOOK DRIVE: As also previewed here, noon-5 pm, today only, ArtsWest in The Junction is taking dropoff donations for the Heart of Washington food and book drive to help migrant-farmworker families. Out front at 4711 California SW, or in back, off the 44th/Alaska lot, just south of KeyBank.

HANUKKAH, NIGHT 3: West Seattle synagogue Kol HaNeshamah has a Hanukkah Havdalah and Story Slam tonight, 7 pm, online.

MORE HOLIDAY HAPPENINGS: Trees, lights, shopping … info’s in our West Seattle Holiday Guide.