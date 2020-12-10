YOU CAN HELP: 2 donation drives Saturday in the West Seattle Junction

We continue highlighting ways to help those in need – this Saturday in The Junction, you have two opportunities:

DRIVE-UP FOOD DRIVE: Atticus, an 8th-grade student at Hope Lutheran, is hosting this 10 am-3 pm Saturday in the Hope lot off SW Oregon east of 42nd SW:

I am doing a Covid-safe food drive to benefit the West Seattle Food Bank during the holiday season. Just drive up and pop your trunk! Monetary donations are also appreciated. Thank you for helping me support the members of our community during these times.

Also on Saturday:

FOOD/BOOK DRIVE FOR FARMWORKERS: ArtsWest Playhouse & Gallery is “accepting masked, contactless drop-offs at both the front and back entrances of our building from 12 pm-5 pm Saturday” for this drive:

Since launching in May, WashMasks has collected more than 17,600 masks, over $10,000 in school supplies, 20 full shipments of food, bedding, infant care, and paper goods; and $1,000 in cash donations for farm-working communities affected by Covid-19 and this summer’s wildfires. This December we are having the Heart of Washington Drive: Food & Books for Washington Farm Workers. The food drive shall address the food scarcity that many of these communities face, while the books shall be an expression of love and support to migrant youth, reminding them that they matter. We have a specific book list (all with BIPOC protagonists and many bilingual or in Spanish) set up through the Bookshop website so all proceeds can benefit an independent bookstore (we are encouraging people to buy through Estrelita’s Library so it also benefits a Black-owned bookstore).

The food list is here. ArtsWest is at 4711 California; its back entrance is in the 44th/Alaska parking lot just south of KeyBank.