WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V; truck-theft updates

In West Seattle Crime Watch this morning, notes on auto thefts, spiking lately in our area:

STOLEN RED CR-V: From Codie:

My 1998 Honda CR=V was stolen. It’s red – a dull red. Sometime between midnight and 6 AM. This will be the third time I’ve had a car stolen from my driveway. The plates are different; not sure the number, I just got them replaced. The back passenger triangle window is not clear, and the front bumper has a tear in it. 4th Ave SW near 100th.

TRUCK-THEFT UPDATES: Both of the stolen pickup trucks mentioned here last Friday are still missing at last report. Alyssa, daughter of the silver Ford F-350’s owner, says they’ve had numerous sightings in West Seattle and White Center. And we’ve heard from the owner of the gold Chevrolet stolen while he was at Admiral Safeway – he added more info and clarified that the boat was in the truck, not on a trailer. Call 911 ASAP if you see either of these or any other known stolen vehicle.