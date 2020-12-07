WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another auto-theft alert

Almost two weeks ago, the Southwest Precinct warned that auto theft was spiking. Today, precinct commander Capt. Kevin Grossman sent the numbers with a renewed alert:

West Seattle Neighbors: The Southwest Precinct has seen a dramatic spike in auto theft in West Seattle over the past 28 days: A 62% increase (that’s 31 more stolen cars than at this time last year). Most of those thefts were of vehicles parked on the street. The neighborhoods that have been hit hardest this year are as follows:

Cars stolen in 2020

Morgan Junction – 94

Roxhill/Westwood/Arbor Heights – 80

Highland Park – 77

Alaska Junction – 75

South Park – 74

This line graph illustrates the steadily increasing number of auto thefts starting in May (the orange line is 2020; the gray line is 2019):

To prevent auto theft, please follow this link for tips. Chief among them:

-Use an anti-theft device (like “The Club”) whenever you leave your car, and

=Don’t leave your car running and unattended (for example, when warming it up in the morning)

Please contact Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner for more information: jennifer.danner@seattle.gov