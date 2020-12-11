WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 stolen pickup trucks

2 pickup-truck thefts in West Seattle Crime Watch this afternoon:

STOLEN PICKUP REPORTED NEAR JUNCTION: Shown in that photo is a silver 4-door Ford F-350, bought by Alyssa‘s dad yesterday and stolen hours later from the Southcenter shopping-mall parking lot. Here in West Seattle, she explains, “It was spotted this morning on a friend’s security camera where the thieves were trying to steal another car and stole a bunch of their neighbors’ packages.” Here’s a grab from that video:

Maybe it’s still in the area, so she’s asking you to be on the lookout. The truck has “a black front tow kit, black fender flares and it had a black tool box in the trunk.”

PICKUP THEFT REPORTED AT GAS STATION: We’re checking on the status of this one, since we haven’t heard directly from the victim, but we heard this via police radio this morning: A 1985 gold Chevrolet pickup was reported stolen from a customer who was doing business at Admiral Chevron (California/Admiral). It was described as having a trailer with a small boat, and a plate starting with C153.

If you see either one or any other known/suspected stolen vehicle, call 911.