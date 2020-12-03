ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Thursday 12/3 watch

6:12 AM: Welcome to Thursday, December 3rd, the 255th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.
ROAD (ETC.) WORK
Delridge project: More paving and utility work; see this week’s plan here.
Highway 99 tunnel: Southbound closure this Friday night-Saturday morning, 10 pm-7 am, for maintenance.
TRANSIT
Metro – Regular schedule. Also of note, interim general manager Terry White now has the permanent job.
Water Taxi – Reminder – there will be no Friday afternoon (12/4) service because of dock work
CHECK TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO
West Marginal Way/Highland Park Way:
Highland Park Way/Holden:
The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):
Restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge (note: camera ticketing will NOT start today):
The main detour route across the Duwamish River, the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here are two cameras:
The other major bridge across the river – the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s the nearest camera:
Going through South Park? Don’t speed. (Same goes for the other detour-route neighborhoods, like Highland Park, Riverview, and South Delridge.)
Checking for bridges’ marine-traffic openings? See the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed.
You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.
Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.
| 0 COMMENTS