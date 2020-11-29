DELRIDGE PROJECT: Road work resumes Monday

After the long holiday weekend, work resumes tomorrow on the Delridge project (re)paving the way for RapidRide H Line. Here are the toplines from SDOT:

*SW Hudson St and 23rd Ave SW may reopen on the east side of Delridge Way SW as early as this week

*SW Willow St and SW Brandon St may close on the east side of Delridge Way SW as early as this week

*Vehicle-detection loop installation at SW Oregon St and Delridge Way SW rescheduled, to begin as early as December 7

*Pipework to resume at SW Juneau St as early as December 4

*Demolition on the west side of Delridge Way SW between SW Holly St and SW Willow St to begin as early as Monday.

*Electrical work happening in the sidewalk between SW Orchard St and 21st Ave SW. Pedestrians are encouraged to cross Delridge Way SW at SW Holden St or SW Orchard St.

The full preview of the work plan for the coming week is here.