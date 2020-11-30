West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: West Seattle low-bridge camera enforcement not ready to start yet

November 30, 2020 7:02 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(Reader photo)

Since tomorrow is December 1st – once the targeted date to have enforcement cameras operating on the West Seattle low bridge, with a month of warnings followed by official ticketing – we checked with SDOT about the status.The cameras are not installed yet; installation is now expected “the week of December 7th,” according to SDOT communications director Michael Harold. (Back when automated enforcement was first mentioned publicly in June, they were hoping for August, but the timeline has slid at a couple spots along the way.) Activation is now expected in “late December/early January,” so at this point it looks like the “real” camera ticketing, with $75 fines, is unlikely to start before February. Harold says they’ll have a “more in-depth Low Bridge automated enforcement update” later this week, including a briefing when the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meets at noon Wednesday (December 2nd); here’s the link for viewing that meeting.

2 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: West Seattle low-bridge camera enforcement not ready to start yet"

  • Petert November 30, 2020 (7:38 pm)
    Can we please have the most current update as to the traffic permission schedule on the lower bridge, or a pointer to the same ? Thank you !

  • Kyle November 30, 2020 (7:47 pm)
    Was stopped at the Chelan Way 5-way light the other day, and watched SIX cars all get into the bus only lane, and then proceed to take the low bridge illegally when the light turned green. Was appalled so many people valued their time above others.

