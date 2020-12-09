CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 12/9 roundup

Here are the local/state pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*50,970 people have tested positive, 644 more than yesterday’s total

*920 people have died, 15 more than yesterday’s total

*3,523 people have been hospitalized, 37 more than yesterday’s total

*699,809 people have been tested, 37,323 more than yesterday’s total (data catchup continues)

One week ago, the four totals we track were 45,811/878/3,247/628,477.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

PARK WEST OUTBREAK: The skilled-nursing/rehab center in North Admiral tells WSB that 4 patients have died recently of COVID-19; 34 patients and 8 staff members have tested positive.

VACCINE UPDATES & MORE @ STATE BRIEFING: This afternoon’s weekly briefing by state health officials included these notes: If the US’s first vaccine approval happens this week as expected, vaccinations could start in our state next week. By the end of December, our state expects to receive 222,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 180,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. 189 providers are already signed up and more applications are being reviewed … 1,125,000+ WA Notify downloads so far … Statewide, the hospitalization-rate increase has slowed … You can watch the briefing here.

