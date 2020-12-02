CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 12/2 roundup

Here are the local/state pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: First, from the Seattle-King County Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*45,811 people have tested positive, 673 more than yesterday’s total

*878 people have died, 10 more than yesterday’s total

*3,247 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday’s total

*628,477 people have been tested (this stat is still lagging in a big way due to a state backlog but the state expects to be caught up by Friday)

One week ago, the four totals we track were 41,500/853/3,055/624.246.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

STATE BRIEFING: This afternoon’s weekly briefing by state health officials included some bits of news. In the three days since WA Notify launched, the “exposure notification” system has been downloaded/enabled by 875,000 people. Other stats were worrisome: Hospitalizations are rising. Right now, 1,077 people are in hospitals statewide with confirmed or suspected COVID-19. You can watch the briefing here.

PANDEMIC-DIMMED: This year’s Menashe Family Lights display is nowhere near the usual mega-watt brightness, out of COVID crowd concern, but it’s still Christmas-y.

KEEP YOUR NEIGHBORS WARM: This Sunday (December 6th), 10 am-2 pm, it’s the West Seattle Junction Hometown Holidays Coat Drive – take coats (and/or hats and gloves) to the donation bin on the south end of the West Seattle Farmers’ Market.

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!