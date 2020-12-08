CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 12/8 roundup

An extension for the latest restrictions tops tonight’s roundup of pandemic news:

THREE EXTRA WEEKS: Gov. Inslee opened his media briefing this morning with news that he would extend the newest restrictions – no indoor dining, movies, fitness, and more – until January 4th. But he also said there’s a chance he could end them earlier, depending on how the next few weeks go. The restrictions were originally set to expire in about a week. He also announced more money for business-assistance grants. Here’s his news release; here’s our coverage, with video.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Now, on to the numbers, as shown in today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*50,326 people have tested positive, 587 more than yesterday’s total

*905 people have died, 2 more than yesterday’s total

*3,486 people have been hospitalized, 37 more than yesterday’s total

*662,486 people have been tested, 4,483 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 40,736/849/3,030/623.494.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 68.2 million cases worldwide, 15.1 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health experts continur their weekly Wednesday afternoon briefings. You can watch at 2 pm tomorrow – here’s the link.

SAFETY GRANTS: SDOT is reminding nonprofit organizations, Seattle schools, and school-oriented community organizations that they can apply for $1,000 grants to help kids get around safely.

