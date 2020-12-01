CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 12/1 roundup

The tenth month to start during the pandemic has begun – here are today’s toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Seattle-King County Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*45,138 people have tested positive, 732 more than yesterday’s total

*868 people have died, 9 more than yesterday’s total

*3,235 people have been hospitalized, 8 more than yesterday’s total

*627,813 people have been tested (this number remains “frozen” due to the state’s backlog of negative results – but it’s actually 789 higher than yesterday)

One week ago, the totals were 40,736/849/3,030/623.494.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

NATIONAL/WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 63.8 million cases worldwide, 13.7 million of them in the U.S. – see other nation-by-nation stats by going here.

BRIEFING TOMORROW: State health experts are back to their weekly Wednesday afternoon briefings. You can watch at 2 pm Wednesday – here’s the link.

SAFE HOLIDAYS: Online gift fairs, livestreamed tree lightings, a link list of local independent businesses that offer online shopping, Christmas tree sellers with no-contact tree-buying – it’s all in our West Seattle Holiday Guide, with daily updates and additions.

