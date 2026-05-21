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POST-HOLIDAY PREVIEW: Your next chance to bring questions, concerns to local police

May 21, 2026 2:08 pm
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 |   Crime | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

Looking ahead past the holiday weekend: The next Southwest Precinct Advisory Council meeting – the community’s chance to hear from and talk with local police – is one week from tonight. Here’s the agenda announcement:

Location: 4501 Delridge Way SW (Delridge Community Center)
Date and Time: 5/28/2026 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm
Purpose: To meet with the SW Precinct Community and discuss current needs of West Seattle and South Park. The focus will be on FIFA World Cup preparation and safety.

Speakers:
Dan Nelson – SPD Captain and Head of FIFA Preparation
Cindy Wong – SPD Deputy Chief of Staff
Krista Bair – SW Precinct Captain

Agenda:
Introductions of Speakers and Community Leads – Matt Brown and Jennifer Satterwhite
Precinct Updates – Captain Bair
Overview of the Role of the Deputy Chief of Staff – Cindy Wong
FIFA Preparation – Captain Nelson
Community Feedback and Needs – SW Community Leads
Open Q&A – Facilitated by Jennifer Satterwhite

The advisory council has community leads but otherwise consists of everyone who shows up.

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