POST-HOLIDAY PREVIEW: Your next chance to bring questions, concerns to local police

Looking ahead past the holiday weekend: The next Southwest Precinct Advisory Council meeting – the community’s chance to hear from and talk with local police – is one week from tonight. Here’s the agenda announcement:

Location: 4501 Delridge Way SW (Delridge Community Center)

Date and Time: 5/28/2026 from 5 pm to 6:30 pm

Purpose: To meet with the SW Precinct Community and discuss current needs of West Seattle and South Park. The focus will be on FIFA World Cup preparation and safety.

Speakers:

Dan Nelson – SPD Captain and Head of FIFA Preparation

Cindy Wong – SPD Deputy Chief of Staff

Krista Bair – SW Precinct Captain

Agenda:

Introductions of Speakers and Community Leads – Matt Brown and Jennifer Satterwhite

Precinct Updates – Captain Bair

Overview of the Role of the Deputy Chief of Staff – Cindy Wong

FIFA Preparation – Captain Nelson

Community Feedback and Needs – SW Community Leads

Open Q&A – Facilitated by Jennifer Satterwhite