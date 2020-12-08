HAPPENING NOW: Governor extends newest restrictions 3 more weeks, to January 4th

10:39 AM: At a media briefing that’s just begun (click into the video above), Gov. Inslee says he’s extending the newest restrictions – originally set to end in mid-December – for three more weeks.

He says there’s a chance they could “recalibrate” before that time, though. But he says the pandemic is currently presenting a “dire situation.”

He’s joined by Commerce Department leader Lisa Brown, who says they’ve already had 16,000 applications for the newest round of business grants (Working Washington), with prioritizing planned for the most-hard-hit businesses, such as restaurants and bars (which now will not be able to resume indoor service before early January). The state will now offer $100 million in grants – apply here ASAP.

10:53 AM: The governor says the extension does not include any new or changed restrictions – just the ones in place now, lasting three weeks longer. It’s “the right thing to do’ to keep hospitals from being “overwhelmed,” he says. He also says that if Congress doesn’t take action to help with extending pandemic-related unemployment benefits beyond their December 26th sunset, the state will.

In Q&A, the governor is asked whether schools will be able to open in January “for the youngest students.” Inslee says they have “increasing confidence” that some of that will be possible – if. among other things, “strong hygiene protocols” are in place. … He’s also asked if any new non-business restrictions are being considered. Short answer: No. He says the recommendation against travel appears to have gained a significant amount of voluntarily compliance, for example. “Washingtonians are really making good decisions,” he says. … He vows enforcement for the scattered scofflaw businesses, but stresses that the “vast majority” are complying, and adds that “what we do in our own homes” remains a key factor in “our ability to restrain this pandemic.”

11:14 AM: Several questions regarding the vaccines – the state is expecting to first get 62,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine (which requires two doses, 21 days apart) and 182,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine (which requires two doses, 28 days apart). Certain health-care workers, and long-term-care patients, are at the head of the line. … What proof does the governor have that the restrictions are working? He says it is a “scientific reality” that fewer people are infecting each other because fewer people are sitting across a table from each other “for an hour, hour and a half.” He says again that “this extension could end up shorter if there is significant improvement, or it could end up longer if there is deterioration.”