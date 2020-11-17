WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind alert expires, but still stormy

5:28 PM: Thanks to Stewart L. for the photo of this afternoon’s rainbow. The National Weather Service‘s wind alert has now officially expired – no trouble reported during the blustery day – but the weather hasn’t settled down yet – if you were out just before dusk, you might have noticed the massive squall line to the west – here’s a view tweeted by @WestSeaWx:

Tonight’s outlook – breezy and showery, with “a slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning.”

6:04 PM: Daniel reports deep water on Harbor Avenue by Seacrest – beware! Also, the NWS says today’s high temperature was a record – 63 degrees at Sea-Tac.