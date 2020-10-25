WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 10 avians in autumn

We have a mini-tradition going – if the Seahawks are on TV, we feature birds on WSB. So here’s the latest edition, with 10 views of your feathered neighbors, photographed by WSB readers. Above, Jerry Simmons‘ photo of a Steller’s Jay enjoying peanuts. He also photographed this Anna’s Hummingbird:

Another hummingbird view – video as one tried to ride out the wind for a while, recorded by Troy Sterk:



Mark Wangerin caught one in flight:

He also photographed a Townsend’s Warbler:

And this Northern Flicker:

Here’s a Chestnut-backed Chickadee with a Douglas Fir seed, photographed by Robin Sinner:

Mark MacDonald found a Wilson’s Warbler going after a spider in Arbor Heights:

And a Ruby-crowned Kinglet in Lincoln Park:

Finally, a Gull undaunted by the size of its potential prey, photographed by Stewart L.

And if you haven’t seen the eagle photos featured in today’s daily preview – go here. Thanks to everyone for sharing what they’re seeing – westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302, from birds to breaking news!