WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: Here’s what’s happening

What’s ahead for your Sunday, accompanied by three of the photos we’ve received in recent days showing Bald Eagles at Alki Point:

ONLINE CHURCH SERVICES: Updated listings and links for 23 West Seattle churches – find them here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm in The Junction. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska; pickups for online orders are at California/Oregon)

TOYS FOR TOTS COLLECTION: 10 am-1:30 pm near the market’s entrance/exit, look for the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle, collecting new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. (California/Alaska)

ALKI UCC DONATION DRIVE: Alki UCC is having another of its periodic donation drives, 10 am-3 pm outside the church , food and clothing:

Food and basic supplies such as toilet paper and diapers are distributed through the White Center Food Bank. We’re accepting school supplies for all grades on behalf of one or more local schools to be distributed when students are back at in-person learning. Donations of clean, new, or used men’s casual/work clothing are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network’s hot lunch program for people experiencing homelessness, The Welcome Table. Thank you again for supporting our most vulnerable neighbors in this challenging time.

(6115 SW Hinds)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

FREE TO-GO DINNER: White Center Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near the Bartell Drugs parking lot in White Center. (9600 15th Ave SW)

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS: The growing list is on our Halloween page.

