CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 10/18 roundup

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*25,097 people have tested positive, up 105 from yesterday’s total

*785 people have died, unchanged from yesterday’s total

*2,480 people have been hospitalized, up 2 from yesterday’s total

*485,294 people have been tested, down 16,417 from yesterday’s total (attributed to “data corrections”)

One week ago, the King County totals were 24,053/776/2,434/480,195.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 39.8 million cases and 1,112,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

PANDEMIC-STYLE HALLOWEEN: We’re getting more announcements of pandemic-style distanced events, like this one: Drive-up trick-or-treating at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse on Halloween afternoon.

