HALLOWEEN: Duwamish Longhouse plans drive-up trick-or-treating

Halloween is two weeks from tonight. The Duwamish Tribe Longhouse has just announced that it’ll welcome trick-or-treaters in pandemic-era style, with drive-up trick-or-treating. 2-5 pm on Halloween (Saturday, October 31st), you’re welcome to drive/ride into the Longhouse’s parking lot at 4705 West Marginal Way SW to get a “Halloween goodie bag.” Just one thing the Longhouse asks in return: “It’s critical that we keep our communities safe this holiday season, so please wear a mask in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.”

P.S. We’re still collecting decoration locations – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!