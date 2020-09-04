TRAFFIC WATCH: Friday 9/4 notes, heading into Labor Day weekend

6:07 AM: It’s Friday, the 165th morning without the West Seattle Bridge.

ROAD WORK

*Here’s the newest Delridge project bulletin showing where work is focused right now; we should get next week’s update later today.

*1st Avenue S. Bridge: 3 more NB overnight closures are planned Sept. 8-10 (next Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday).

CHECK THE TRAFFIC BEFORE YOU GO

Here’s the 5-way intersection camera (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

Here’s the restricted-daytime-access (open to all 9 pm-5 am) low bridge:

The main detour route across the Duwamish River is the 1st Avenue South Bridge (map) . Here’s that camera:

The other major bridge across the river is the South Park Bridge (map). Here’s that camera:

Going through South Park? Don’t speed.

Check the @SDOTBridges Twitter feed for info about any of those bridges opening for marine traffic.

You can see all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also shown on this WSB page.

TRANSIT, INCLUDING HOLIDAY CHANGES

Metro – Still reduced service and distancing, with some changes starting September 19th, and the potential return of fares on/around October 1st. (Sunday schedule on Labor Day.)

Water Taxi – Still on its “winter” schedule, with the 773 and 775 shuttles running – see the schedule here. (No service on Labor Day.)

Trouble on the roads/paths/water? Let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.