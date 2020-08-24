ELECTION 2020: West Seattle gets another ballot dropbox

With the general election a little more than two months away, West Seattle now has a third ballot dropbox, at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) on Puget Ridge. We got a tip about it this afternoon (thank you!) and went over for a photo. King County Elections installed it on Friday, in front of the administration building. This is not a reaction to the current concern about the US Postal Service‘s ability to handle ballots, though – we’re told it’s been in the works a long time; our tipster texted that it’s the “culmination of years of work by student, staff, and faculty.” KC Elections spokesperson Halei Watkins tells WSB it’s the 70th dropbox in the county: “The campus was very welcoming and enthusiastic about finding the best spot for it, and we’re thrilled to now have a dropbox on all Seattle Community College campuses.” No other new ones are planned right now, Watkins adds, but, “We are looking at some other ballot drop=off options, particularly to serve more rural communities around the county.” Before there were fixed dropboxes, you might recall, there were temporary sites with vans.

The new box joins West Seattle’s pre-existing ones at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) and in The Junction (south side of SW Alaska between California and 44th). The dropboxes officially “open” after ballots are mailed out, which is scheduled to happen October 14th, and they close at 8 pm sharp Election Night (November 3rd).