WEDNESDAY: Morgan Community Association meets, online

The Morgan Community Association skipped April’s quqrterly meeting because of COVID-19 but is joining the online-convening world for its meeting this Wednesday (7 pm July 15th). Here’s the agenda and how to attend:

Welcome and Introductions · Meet Alex Hagenah, new MoCA Secretary Passages: Eldon Olson Morgan Minute Updates · MJ members affirm ‘Black Lives Matter’ in the WS June 5 march

· Community Problem Solvers – District 1 Community Network (D1CN)

· West Seattle ArtWalk – Virtually in Morgan Junction

· Morgan Junction Festival – Save the date for 2021

· Welcoming… New Business · WS Bridge Closure & Reconnect West Seattle – SDOT

· WS Bridge Now

· Showing Morgan Some Love

· West Seattle Covid-19 Support Surprise Guests Old Business · MoCA Non-Profit update

· Emergency Preparedness during COVID

· Morgan Junction Parks & Projects Here’s the July 15, 2020 MoCA meeting link.

Meeting ID: 222 985 415

Password: 625318 (only needed if you manually enter the meeting number) Call-in only info: Phone number: 669-900-6833

Same meeting ID and password for phone as for video.