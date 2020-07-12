West Seattle, Washington

13 Monday

63℉

WEDNESDAY: Morgan Community Association meets, online

July 12, 2020 8:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | West Seattle news

The Morgan Community Association skipped April’s quqrterly meeting because of COVID-19 but is joining the online-convening world for its meeting this Wednesday (7 pm July 15th). Here’s the agenda and how to attend:

Welcome and Introductions

· Meet Alex Hagenah, new MoCA Secretary

Passages: Eldon Olson

Morgan Minute Updates

· MJ members affirm ‘Black Lives Matter’ in the WS June 5 march
· Community Problem Solvers – District 1 Community Network (D1CN)
· West Seattle ArtWalk – Virtually in Morgan Junction
· Morgan Junction Festival – Save the date for 2021
· Welcoming…

New Business

· WS Bridge Closure & Reconnect West Seattle – SDOT
· WS Bridge Now
· Showing Morgan Some Love
· West Seattle Covid-19 Support

Surprise Guests

Old Business

· MoCA Non-Profit update
· Emergency Preparedness during COVID
· Morgan Junction Parks & Projects

Here’s the July 15, 2020 MoCA meeting link.
Meeting ID: 222 985 415
Password: 625318 (only needed if you manually enter the meeting number)

Call-in only info:

Phone number: 669-900-6833

Same meeting ID and password for phone as for video.

Share This

No Replies to "WEDNESDAY: Morgan Community Association meets, online"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.