WEDNESDAY: Morgan Community Association meets, online

The Morgan Community Association skipped April’s quqrterly meeting because of COVID-19 but is joining the online-convening world for its meeting this Wednesday (7 pm July 15th). Here’s the agenda and how to attend:
Welcome and Introductions
· Meet Alex Hagenah, new MoCA Secretary
Passages: Eldon Olson
Morgan Minute Updates
· MJ members affirm ‘Black Lives Matter’ in the WS June 5 march
· Community Problem Solvers – District 1 Community Network (D1CN)
· West Seattle ArtWalk – Virtually in Morgan Junction
· Morgan Junction Festival – Save the date for 2021
· Welcoming…
New Business
· WS Bridge Closure & Reconnect West Seattle – SDOT
· WS Bridge Now
· Showing Morgan Some Love
· West Seattle Covid-19 Support
Surprise Guests
Old Business
· MoCA Non-Profit update
· Emergency Preparedness during COVID
· Morgan Junction Parks & Projects
Here’s the July 15, 2020 MoCA meeting link.
Meeting ID: 222 985 415
Password: 625318 (only needed if you manually enter the meeting number)
Call-in only info:
Phone number: 669-900-6833
Same meeting ID and password for phone as for video.
