WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: What’s up today – online church services, Pride mini-march, #SayTheirNames, more…

(Friday’s sunset, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here’s our list of what’s happening today, starting with updated links for West Seattle churches’ online services, most livestreamed, some not:

ADMIRAL UCC: Worship options are linked here.

ALKI UCC: 10 am online service and annual meeting, via Zoom – info and link on church’s home page.

ALL SOULS SEATTLE (WSB sponsor): Online worship podcasts are here.

BETHANY COMMUNITY CHURCH: Livestreaming for West Seattle here at 9:30 am.

CALVARY CHAPEL: Service will be viewable here, plus 11 am fellowship via Zoom, 6 pm all-church prayer and 7 pm evening worship (info on home page).

EASTRIDGE CHURCH: Livestreaming here at 9 am and 11 am.

FAUNTLEROY UCC: Special service – Music Sunday! Featuring the Fauntleroy Chancel Choir, ensembles, and instrumentalists (Bronwyn Edwards, Music Director). Here’s the flyer. Livestreaming on the church’s YouTube channel at 10 am.

FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH OF WEST SEATTLE: Today’s online liturgy is here.

GRACE CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10:30 am.

HALLOWS CHURCH: Streaming at 10 am via the church’s YouTube channel.

HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming in English at 8:30 am, en Español at 10 am, all here.

HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 9:30 am here.

HOPE LUTHERAN: Today’s worship service and children’s story are viewable here.

OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CATHOLIC CHURCH: Livestreaming at 10 am, both here.

PEACE LUTHERAN: Livestreaming at 10:30 am on YouTube.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH: Viewable on YouTube: All Ages Sunday School at 10 am, Morning Prayer at 10:15 am (here’s today’s bulletin), Kids’ Club at 11:30 am.

TIBBETTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH (WSB sponsor): The video service for today is viewable here. Follow along via the bulletin here.

TRINITY CHURCH: Livestreaming here, 10 am.

WEST SEATTLE CHRISTIAN CHURCH: The video service for today is viewable here.

WEST SEATTLE CHURCH OF THE NAZARENE: Livestreaming here, 11 am.

WEST SIDE PRESBYTERIAN Livestreaming at 10 am on the church’s YouTube channel.

WESTSIDE UNITARIAN UNIVERSALIST CONGREGATION: Livestreaming via Zoom, 10:30 am.

WESTWOOD CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY: Online worship at 11 am; info here.

Also today:

JUNCTION PRIDE FLAGS: Volunteers will put them back up at 8 am, and take them down at 8 pm. Helpers can meet at northeast corner of California/Alaska.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (Enter at California/Alaska)

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Open 11 am-4 pm – need a tool to fix or improve something? (4408 Delridge Way SW)

WEST SEATTLE PRIDE MINI-MARCH: As previewed here. Leaving Morgan Junction Park at 2:15 pm. Wear your mask and keep your distance! (6413 California SW)

#SAYTHEIRNAMES: As previewed here. 4:30 pm on the Delridge/Oregon overpass.

FREE TO-GO DINNER: High Point Community Dinner Church will serve to-go meals at 5 pm, outside, near High Point Community Center. (6920 34th SW)