MORGAN JUNCTION: New owners take over Youngstown Coffee and announce West Seattle Pride march on Sunday

A two-in-one announcement from the new owners of Youngstown Coffee:

Married couple Autumn Lovewell and Monica Colgan are the new owners of Youngstown Coffee on 6032 California Ave SW in Morgan Junction, which was previously owned by Zoe Kritzer. The Delridge location is now permanently closed. Zoe is off to new adventures and everyone is going to miss seeing her at Youngstown, but now you will see her around town!

Monica Colgan owns HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Cafe, which shares the same building as Youngstown (where Harry’s Chicken Joint used to be). HeartBeet has another location in Queen Anne and has been in business for 12 years. The West Seattle location was opened during COVID and due to the To-Go nature of the business has been able to keep staff employed.

Monica and Autumn have been West Seattle residents for 5 years and have 3 kids, 2 who are at Louisa Boren STEM. Now they live in White Center. The whole family is active in the community working to protect Trans and LGBTQ youth.

Youngstown Coffee will be a platform for social-justice issues which is their passion. It’s an opportunity to have ongoing dialogue with the community and highlight local Black, POC, and LGBTQ organizations that are making an impact in West Seattle and White Center.

Youngstown Coffee is hosting West Seattle Pride – a social distance mini-march in Morgan Junction on Sunday, June 28 at 2 pm to bring attention to Black Trans Lives Matter and to honor the creators of the first Pride, which was a protest not a parade. This event is by and for West Seattle’s LGBTQ community. Details below:

West Seattle Pride – Socially distanced march for LGBTQ community

SAFETY FIRST! WEAR YOUR MASKS AND KEEP A SAFE DISTANCE! Free disposable masks will be available to those who arrive without one. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the march.

Organized by and for local LGBTQ families and friends. Benefiting Ingersoll Gender Center of Seattle.

Mini-March in the Morgan Junction area for our LGBTQ community in West Seattle! We will be honoring and remembering Black and Indigenous Trans/Queer Lives, the creators of Pride. Every year we must remember that the first PRIDE was a protest, not a parade. This year, let’s do both because there is so much work to do while we celebrate who we are.

ROUTE: Meet at Morgan Junction Park (next to Beveridge Place). Around 2:15 pm we will walk north on California Ave to SW Findlay St, use the crosswalk, and come back down California to end back at Morgan Junction Park. It’s a small walk designed with little legs and families in mind.

After the walk, please support your local LGBTQ and Black-owned businesses in West Seattle. Mention them in the comments.

Ingersoll Gender Center provides Seattle’s Transgender and Gender diverse community with mental health services, support groups, legal help, financial services, and job sourcing. Donations directly to Ingersoll via their mobile site are greatly appreciated! ingersollgendercenter.org