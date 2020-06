(Last Friday)

Another #SayTheirNames show of support on the Delridge/Oregon overpass this weekend – the announcement is from Nancy:

Please join us on the 51st anniversary of Stonewall to show support for our Black LGBTQ friends, family, and neighbors and to #SayTheirNames

What: #SayTheirNames

When: Sunday, June 28th, 4:30-5:30 pm

Where: Pedestrian overpass on Delridge at the Delridge Community Center/Youngstown Cultural Arts Center.

Please remember to wear your masks!