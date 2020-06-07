WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 views of your winged neighbors

Lots more news in the pipeline … but more great bird photos have flown in lately, so here are nine:

Above, David Hutchinson explains, “This pair of Bald Eagles has been scavenging on the carcass of a young harbor seal (last year’s pup) on the beach along the 1500 block of Alki Ave at times the last two days. The sight has attracted a lot of attention from passersby and Seal Sitters has placed informational signage up along the walkway.”

Might be one of those same two in this photo from Gene Pavola:

Robin Sinner photographed fledgling Steller’s Jays:

Next are Raven fledglings at Lincoln Park, from Mark MacDonald:

He also photographed a Caspian Tern, the seabirds with prehistoric-sounding cries:

Mark Wangerin photographed a colorful Western Tanager:

From Ryan Minch, a leucistic Crow at Cormorant Cove during low tide:

And rom Larry Gilpin – even the ordinary House Sparrow</strong> can be eye-catching:

Big thanks to everyone who shares these photos reminding us who and what else lives on our wonderful peninsula!