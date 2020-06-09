REOPENING THURSDAY: Carmilia’s

Another retailer’s getting ready to open as enabled by “modified Phase 1” – that’s Linda Sabee of Carmilia’s (4528 California SW), cleaning up! Her annuncement:
We’re ready for you!
Thanks to our fabulous customers, we made it through and are ready to reopen our doors!
Thursday, June 11, Carmilia’s will be open 1:00 ~ 7:00 with new arrivals and lots of hand sanitizer!
Our schedule {for now} will be
Thursday ~ Saturday
11:00 ~ 6:00
Sunday
10:00 ~ 4:00
And for those of you hesitant to shop in person, you can still support Carmilia’s.
Here’s how!
•Visit us online 24/7
•Schedule an individual in-person or virtual shopping appointment here
We have a stack of other announcements and will publish more this evening!
