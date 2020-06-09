West Seattle, Washington

REOPENING THURSDAY: Carmilia’s

June 9, 2020 5:42 pm
Another retailer’s getting ready to open as enabled by “modified Phase 1” – that’s Linda Sabee of Carmilia’s (4528 California SW), cleaning up! Her annuncement:

We’re ready for you!

Thanks to our fabulous customers, we made it through and are ready to reopen our doors!

Thursday, June 11, Carmilia’s will be open 1:00 ~ 7:00 with new arrivals and lots of hand sanitizer!

Our schedule {for now} will be

Thursday ~ Saturday
11:00 ~ 6:00

Sunday
10:00 ~ 4:00

And for those of you hesitant to shop in person, you can still support Carmilia’s.

Here’s how!

Visit us online 24/7
•Schedule an individual in-person or virtual shopping appointment here

We have a stack of other announcements and will publish more this evening!

  • Mara Haveson June 9, 2020 (5:59 pm)
    Yay! SO happy to have you back!!!  See you soon! xoxo 

