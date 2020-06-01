OPEN AGAIN: Parking lots @ Port of Seattle parks

The parking lots of three more waterfront parks in West Seattle are open again. The Port of Seattle has reopened the lots for Jack Block Park (2130 Harbor Avenue SW) and T-105 and T-107 (both on the east shore of the Duwamish River, off West Marginal Way SW). Port spokesperson Peter McGraw tells WSB the parks and lots are on a “dawn till dusk” schedule and reminds parkgoers, “Visitors should be ready to follow public health guidance and wear a mask while respecting physical-distancing measures.” The parks lots were closed in late March as part of the COVID-19 response.