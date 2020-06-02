CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 6/2 roundup

With all that’s happening, the virus crisis continues too – here are the local toplines in our nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,235 people have tested positive, 50 more than yesterday

*560 people have died, 3 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,896 and 544.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: Find them here.

MASKS ON THE JOB: From the state’s daily roundup of COVID-19-related news:

Which Mask for Which Task guidance was issued today by the Division of Occupational Safety and Health at the state’s Labor and Industries. Complete guidance for workers and businesses is found here. Beginning June 8, all employees will be required to wear a cloth facial covering, except when working alone in an office, vehicle, or at a job site, or when the job has no in-person interaction. Employers must provide cloth facial coverings to employees, unless their exposure dictates a higher level of protection under the Department of Labor and Industries’ safety and health rules and guidance. Employees may choose to wear their own facial coverings at work, provided it meets the minimum requirements.

NEED FOOD? Reminder – boxes of food, free, if you need some, 2-5 pm tomorrow and Friday at Food Lifeline in South Park.

HOW WILL SCHOOL RESUME? Before summer starts, schools/districts have to decide about fall. Here’s what’s under consderation for Seattle Public Schools.

AMAZING ART: During all these weeks of neighborhood walks, seeing sidewalk/window art has been heartening. Monibelle sent these photos of a sighting during one of her walks:

She reports that this was created by a 5th-grade Alki Elementary student named Stella.

GOT INFO? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!