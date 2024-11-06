HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle’s info session about proposed rezoning

6 PM: Got questions about how the city is proposing to rezone your property – or your neighborhood? Wondering about what “neighborhood centers” – of which the city would have seven, if the rezoning plans announced three weeks ago are approved – really would be like?

Until 7:30 pm, in the gym at Madison Middle School (3429 45th SW), this is your chance to peruse large versions of the rezoning maps, and/or ask questions. Right now this is mostly circulating between easels and one-on-one conversations, but we’re told they’re expecting a brief presentation at some point.

6:16 PM: Office of Planning and Community Development director Rico Quirindongo spoke shortly after our first update, mostly just explaining the setup of the meeting – and the purpose of the process. Also speaking, City Councilmember Rob Saka, veering onto the topic of the presidential election, promising that the city would continue to fight to be safe and welcoming, where everyone can “thrive and be safe … we’re going to continue to do the people’s work.” That, in this case, will eventually involve legislation to change the zoning, Some of what’s proposed is to get city code in line with the “four units per lot” mandate from the state; but the overarching goal is to add more housing capacity. The “neighborhood centers” are also meant to bring mini-hubs of business and housing together. Get here during the meeting and you can look at the maps for the ones nearest you. OPCD tells us they want to hear what you think about the borders and density – before the final version of the rezoning plan goes to the council. There’s a chance to comment here, and you also can do it via the rezoning-proposal website.