SCHOOL CLOSURES: Next step set for Sanislo Elementary

As previously reported, Sanislo Elementary is one of four elementary schools around the city that Seattle Public Schools is proposing to close to save money. One week ago, we covered a community-organized meeting on the Sanislo playground to talk about families’ desire to fight the closure. The final vote wouldn’t be until early next year, with the closure to take effect starting next school year – Sanislo students, and some of its staff, would be merged into Highland Park Elementary. So what happens in the meantime? First, a meeting for Sanislo families, next Tuesday (November 12), 6 pm at the school (1812 SW Myrtle). The announcement sent by principal Erika Ayer underscores that this meeting is intended for the Sanislo community, and that the formal “hearing” would be in December.