CORONAVIRUS: Tuesday 5/26 roundup

Here’s the post-holiday-weekend roundup of local virus-crisis news:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*7,896 people have tested positive, up 17 from yesterday

*544 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 7,582 and 529.

GOVERNOR SPEAKS TOMORROW: All eyes are on Olympia, with five days now left until the stay-home order’s expiration date. Gov. Inslee plans a media briefing at 2:30 pm tomorrow, described only as “an update on the state’s COVID-19 response.” It’ll be streamed here; we’ll carry it live too.

OUTDOOR-RECREATION CLARIFICATION: A memo from the governor today clarified Phase 1 (in which King County remains) and Phase 2 for these types of outdoor recreation:

– Staffed outdoor tennis facilities public and private

– Guided ATV, paddle sports, and horseback riding

– Guided fishing

– Go-cart tracks, ORV/motocross facilities, and participant-only motorsports

– Gondolas

– Zoos

HEALTH AUTHORITIES’ BRIEFING: State and county health officers have been offering regular media briefings by phone; you can listen to the audio for today’s briefing by going here. Topics included breakdowns of yet more newly public data.

PREMIUM PAY FOR GIG WORKERS … during the pandemic? That’s the proposal from City Councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Andrew Lewis.

ANTHEMIC IN THE PANDEMIC: The band Alcohol Funnycar released its first new song in 24 years – a music video with some West Seattle and White Center locales, and an anthemic-in-the-pandemic theme:

