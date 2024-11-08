WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ‘Targeted’ gunfire; pellet attack; prowler

Three West Seattle Crime Watch reports today:

GUNFIRE INVESTIGATION: Seattle Police have released a summary confirming gunfire in Highland Park early Thursday:

At 0128 hours, SW Patrol responded to caller reporting that her house had been shot in the 8100 block of 13 Ave SW. Officers located bulletin damage to two homes and one vehicle. It was clear that one of the homes was intentionally targeted. A search of the area found that no victims were struck by gunfire. Nearby homes had surveillance that showed a shadowy unknown suspect approach on foot and fire from the street. SW Patrol photographed and processed the scene, recovering thirty-three 9mm [casings].

Two reader reports:

PELLET ATTACK: G sent us this note reporting an incident a week ago:

I wanted to share what happened near our house on SW Thistle and 26th across from Sealth HS.

My husband was walking with our two dogs at 10 am on Friday Nov 1st.

He witnessed a male, student-aged, shoot another young male with a pellet/air soft type gun. He didn’t say anything to either males. He walked past one of the teens waiting at the bus stop and had passed him about 10 feet when he was struck in the back of the head and neck with the pellets. My husband turned around to address the teen and his gun was still up pointing at my husband. My husband asked him, ‘Really, come on’ and disarmed the teen and threw the gun over the fence. School security heard the commotion and responded and the school principal also came out. My husband dialed 911 to report.

The security took the teen into school. The police responded quickly to our house and took his information. The officer asked what he wanted the police to do – arrest, talk to, etc. My husband said he wanted his parents to know about this incident but not to arrest him if not warranted. Later we felt he should be arrested after processing the incident. Aside from that, our son is a juvenile detention officer and told us he needed to be arrested.