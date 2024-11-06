ELECTION RESULTS: Day-after update; notes including night-after gathering at Alki

(Tuesday night WSB photo)

Here’s the updated King County results list, released this afternoon; here are the latest state results. Nothing of note was so close locally last night that today’s results might make a change, but the updates are worth a look at anyway. They represent 60 percent of the King County vote; so far the county has received 77 percent of the ballots it sent out. And we have two notes at the end, including one about a gathering today.

CITY COUNCIL, CITYWIDE POSITION 8: Alexis Mercedes Rinck leads Tanya Woo, 57% to 42%

SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION LEVY: 67% yes, 33% no

STATE INITIATIVE 2066 (Energy): 51% yes, 49% no

STATE INITIATIVE 2109 (Repeals capital-gains tax): 63% no, 37% yes

STATE INITIATIVE 2117 (Repeals Climate Commitment Act): 62% no, 37% yes

STATE INITIATIVE 2124 (Long-term care insurance): 56% no, 44% yes

GOVERNOR: Bob Ferguson (D) 57%, Dave Reichert (R) 43%

ATTORNEY GENERAL: Nick Brown (D) 57%, Pete Serrano (R) 43%

COMMISSIONER OF PUBLIC LANDS: Dave Upthegrove (D) 53%, Jaime Herrera Beutler (R) 46%

STATE SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION (nonpartisan): Chris Reykdal 54%, David Olson 46%

Also:

PRESIDENTIAL: We had one complaint that we didn’t include presidential results in last night’s coverage. So here’s how King County voters are going: Harris/Walz 75%, Trump/Vance 22% … Statewide, it’s Harris/Walz 59%, Trump/Vance 38%

POST-ELECTION NOTES: A group is gathering near the seal sculptures east of the Alki Bathhouse at 5:30 pm today for those feeling “anxiety or isolation” post-election. … Governor-elect Bob Ferguson and his successor-elect as state Attorney General, West Seattle resident Nick Brown, plan a 10:45 am media briefing in Seattle tomorrow to talk about “preparations for a second Trump Administration.” … Outgoing Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement which may provide a preview, saying in part, “Washington has strong statutes that protect our values, and when Trump messed with our state we sued him 97 times – only losing two cases on the merits while he was in office.”