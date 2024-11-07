WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another 7-11 robbery

Checking the early-morning incident logs, we discovered the West Seattle Junction 7-11 (California/Erskine) had been robbed. It happened just before 4:30 am. According to archived audio, the responding officers told dispatch that there were four robbers, male, in their late teens or early 20s, three Black, one white, one wearing a blue sweatshirt with white lettering and black pants, one in gray sweatshirt and gray pants, one in a black Nike sweatshirt, and one in a gray sweater and black hoodie. The one in the blue sweatshirt had a black and silver semi-automatic handgun. They were last seen leaving the store on foot, westbound. If you have any information, the SPD incident # is 24-315604.