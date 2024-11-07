HAPPENING NOW: West Seattle Thriftway’s 2024 Holiday Taste

4:50 PM: Three weeks until Thanksgiving. Until 7 pm tonight, you can investigate possibilities for your menu by sampling the annual “Holiday Taste” at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor). Both Thriftway’s own deli and multiple vendors are offering food and beverage tastes to help you decide what to serve visitors this holiday season. More pics to come!

5:34 PM: Thriftway’s own menu is being served up in the southeast corner of the store (near the meat/fish) – including smoked-salmon dip, herb stuffing, brined turkey, and Painted Hills beef. Near the organic produce, you’ll find apple chips and peanut butter (CB’s Nuts):

We also noted coffee, kombucha, non-alcoholic wine, chocolate, pie spice, cheese … Just go wander, and don’t miss the coupons and flyers being handed out at the door, including an order form for all or part of Thriftway’s pre-cooked holiday feast. If you order it while you’re at the Taste, you get 10 percent off. P.S. We’ll add event video later.