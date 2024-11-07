BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: See’s Candies opening date

Thanks for the texted photo! We reported last month that See’s Candies was returning to Jefferson Square, three years after a seasonal shop there. The company never replied to our followup inquiry but reader Mel sent the pic, noting that the store is stocked and apparently ready to go. On the See’s website, we note the “seasonal” status is confirmed, and Sunday is listed as “open,” 9 am-8 pm. Last “seasonal” See’s shop stayed around through Valentine’s Day