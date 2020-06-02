What will Seattle Public Schools do this fall? 3 scenarios under consideration

By the time Seattle Public Schools‘ unexpectedly hybrid year ends on June 19th, it’ll announce how next school year will look. Today’s announcement says three scenarios are being considered:

Seattle Public Schools this week begins an intensive three-week project designed to create an adaptable plan for the 2020-21 school year and student re-entry this fall.

The project – “Learning Plan – Returning to School Fall 2020” – is comprised of four “engagement teams” which will consider a wide range of factors as they deliberate over seven meetings between June 4-16.

The teams will present their recommendations to the project leadership group, which will announce a decision on June 19, 2020. At that time, the decision will be communicated to staff, students and families.

Three scenarios will be explored by the engagement teams:

• Pre-kindergarten to 5th grade students attend school in-person full-time; students in grades 6-12 on an A/B schedule, receive part in-person learning and part remote learning;

• PK- 12th grade students on an A/B schedule, receive part in-person learning and part remote learning;

• 100% remote learning.

Engagement teams will be tasked with determining an adaptable plan that:

• Mitigates and minimizes the spread of coronavirus;

• Keeps students and staff safe;

• Prioritizes access to learning for students furthest from educational justice;

• Provides services through a racial equity lens;

• Enables staff and students to return to learning;

• Supports social-emotional well-being and safe environment interactions;

• Supports families through this transition.

The planning process will be guided by the tenets of Seattle Excellence, the district’s strategic plan, and will explore safety requirements, delivery of remote instruction to various student groups, and budget constraints. The process will include feedback gathered in recent staff, family, and leadership surveys.

Engagements teams will prioritize staff and student health and safety, following the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and public health agencies, while continuing to focus on high quality teaching and learning.

The four representative engagement teams are comprised of school leaders, parents, SEA members, partners, students, and central office staff. Each team will be comprised of approximately 18 members (details are still being finalized).

The project’s swift timeline is purposeful, in order to provide educators with as much time as possible to begin preparing. Staff will receive the final decision for re-entry plans before they depart for the summer.