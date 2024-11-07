COUNTDOWN: 3 weeks until Thanksgiving. The Hall at Fauntleroy’s free feast is on again this year – here’s how you can attend and/or help

(WSB photo, Thanksgiving 2023)

Thanksgiving is three weeks away – Thursday, November 28. Once again this year, The Hall at Fauntleroy – operated by DSquared Hospitality – will offer a free feast, open to all. The announcement notes, “The delicious meal, created by Tuxedos & Tennis Shoes Catering Sous Chef Zach Mosely, will include a traditional turkey dinner and all the trimmings, with desserts donated by the community.” No RSVP needed – just drop by The Hall (9131 California SW) between noon and 3 pm on Thanksgiving Day. The Hall also notes, “This event happens with the help of many wonderful volunteers. You can sign up to volunteer or bring a dessert on signup.com.” Or you can drop off donated items – gently used warm clothing, new blankets and socks, and dessert donations – at DSquared’s SODO office at 4105 Airport Way S., Monday, November 25, to Wednesday, November 27, 9 am-3 pm, or on Thanksgiving Day at The Hall, 10 am-1 pm.