New music director sought for Fauntleroy Church. Maybe you?

As noted in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and on our daily list, Fauntleroy Church has a concert tonight – music and dessert! We’ve since learned that the musician who has led so many concerts and in-service performances at the church is making way for a successor. Maybe that’s you! Here’s the announcement we received:

After nearly 17 years in the role, Fauntleroy Church Music Director Bronwyn Edwards plans to step down in June. Fauntleroy Church is casting a wide net in search of a new director, who will tie music to a theme for each service and work with volunteer musical talent to promote joy and connection. To review the job announcement, visit www.fauntleroyucc.org/jobs.

“Visitors to Fauntleroy Church often mention three things that help them feel at home—our mission, our focus on children’s programming, and our vibrant music program,” said Rev. Leah Atkinson Bilinski, the church’s senior pastor. “Our music program is powerful, thanks to a great director, our choir, and vocal and instrumental ensembles and soloists who present a wide range of sacred and secular music in many different genres.”

The Music Director position is part-time (on average 28 hours per week) and includes benefits. Applicants should submit a cover letter and resume on or before Tuesday, Dec. 31, per directions found at the link above. Fauntleroy Church is a member congregation of the United Church of Christ.