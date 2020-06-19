CORONAVIRUS: Friday 6/19 roundup

While the Phase 2 announcement first thing this morning was cause for celebration, a top health official offered cause for caution hours later, and that’s part of our nightly roundup.

PHASE 2: The week began with the county applying for permission to move to Phase 2, and four days later, the state announced its approval this morning. That means – as listed by the county – more businesses can open, and many that are already open can do so more widely.

…BUT FOR HOW LONG? In a midafternoon media briefing, county health officer Dr. Jeff Duchin warned that new data – just in last night – shows an uptick in cases, warning that the trend could even force the reopening into reverse. The past week saw 47 percent more cases than the week before, he said. The reason that didn’t put the brakes on the reopening, for now, he explained, is that the number isn’t huge – 100+ – but he stressed that it’s crucial people take simple steps, wearing face coverings and continuing distancing, or else things could get out of hand quickly. The new cases aren’t attributable to any particular area or any particular means of transmission, he added – there’s “no single smoking gun.” Overall, his message was that stepping ahead in reopening is the wrong time to step back in personal protective measures.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: The aforementioned spike was for the week of June 12-18. Here’s the first daily summary since then:

*9,096 people have tested positive, 109 more than yesterday

*584 people have died, 2 more than yesterday

*1,540 people have been hospitalized, 3 more than yesterday

*137,312 people have been tested, 2,309 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 8,644/571/1,517/115,016.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ FALL PLAN: It’s out and it’s complicated.

CONFUSED ABOUT WEDDINGS/FUNERALS? The governor issued “additional guidance” today.

