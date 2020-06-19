Seattle Pubiic Schools’ reopening plan for 2020-2021 depends on what phase we’re in

As promised, Seattle Public Schools‘ hybrid year has wrapped up with an announcement of the plan for next year, so far. As published on the district website:

As we wrap up this school year, we have been planning for 2020-21. We hope that at the start of the new school year, King County is in Phase 4 of the Governor Inslee’s reopening plan\. If we are, in alignment with public-health agency recommendations and the governor’s plan, school will resume as normal and students, who choose to, will return to face-to-face classroom instruction. Unfortunately, we don’t know what will happen over these next few months, so a contingency plan is needed, including how we will address a potential resurgence of COVID-19 in our community.

Four engagement teams of just over 100 participants that included students, parents, educators, school leaders, community partners, and central office administrators have been meeting to develop priorities for school in the fall — responsive to safety measures required for each phase of re-opening and the experiences of our students and families furthest from educational justice.

The engagement teams worked together to understand the operational and budget constraints, public health and safety guidelines, and feedback gathered in a recent staff, family, and leadership survey. Common values and priorities emerged from the four groups and leadership team, you can view them on our Planning for Re-Entry announcement webpage.

These values and priorities resulted in a model framework. If King County is in Phase 2 or 3 this fall, some type of in-person, part-time instruction will be provided for all K-12 students with the option of 100% online, remote learning for families who aren’t ready to send their students back to school buildings. Regular in-person instruction will resume when we are in Phase 4.

100% online learning will be provided as an opt-in option for any family that does not want to return in person. This option will also be available in the event buildings remain closed through fall or close abruptly due to a resurgence of COVID-19. Online learning will be high-quality and consistently provided with clearer expectations and accountability for instruction and assignments. Online learning will be provided on a reliable schedule that includes live instruction, video lessons, and small group supports, etc. Over the summer months, educators, school leaders, and a digital learning task force will prepare for delivery of these enhanced supports.

A blended model with some in-person learning for all K-12 students and some remote, online instruction. This scenario is highly dependent on public health guidelines and if we are in Phase 2 or 3 in the fall. It was determined by the Reopening Leadership Team with input from the engagement teams that while the hope is to provide in-person class time for everyone, social distancing guidelines may require a phased in approach or starting with smaller student numbers. In doing that, priority would be given to students of color furthest from educational justice, students who require in-person therapy, students who receive Special Education services or IEP supports that can’t be delivered online, students who receive services as English Learners, and students supported by McKinney Vento – students experiencing homelessness or unstable housing. Teams also expressed interest in providing additional in-person instruction for K-3 students and students in transition years – sixth grade and ninth grade. The schedule for a blended model, part-time in person and part-time remote learning, is yet to be determined. The in-person schedule is dependent on the physical capacity of our buildings. We are exploring partnerships with community organizations to increase space capacity.

A full return to in-person classes. A full return to regular instruction will require we are in Phase 4 and that we follow guidelines of Public Health. While we are hopeful, this scenario is unlikely in Fall 2020.

Next week, families will need to complete an Intent to Enroll questionnaire to hold a place in their program selection. Families will be asked to indicate if they plan to enroll in the 100% online learning option for the fall or want the in-person option program. Depending on responses, in-person K-12 instruction frequency will be determined. Please look for an email early next week from Public Affairs with more details. This information will be critical in helping us finalize plans for next year.

We know the uncertainty for next school year is stressful and there are still a lot of unknowns. Staff and the Seattle School Board will be working diligently to provide additional answers and details in collaboration with educators and school leaders over these next few weeks.

Next steps: On June 30, a detailed Fall Reopening Plan will be presented to the School Board during a public work session. The plan will reflect the values and priorities surfaced during the recent engagement, the model framework outlined above, an analysis of our buildings’ physical capacity, and adherence to Public Health guidelines.