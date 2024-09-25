Talk with your school-board rep, light-rail meeting #1, ferry meeting #2, music, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(WSB photo, seen Tuesday along California SW north of The Junction)

Big day ahead. Here's our reminder list of what's happening:

CITY BUDGET BRIEFING: Happening right now (started at 9:30), the City Council, meeting as the Select Budget Committee, is getting its first official briefing on Mayor Harrell‘s budget proposal. Documents are linked to the agenda here; live stream is via Seattle Channel.

NEW LIBRARY HOURS: The fall schedule begins today for Seattle Public Library branches.

TODDLER STORY TIME AT THE LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), volunteers can help K-12 students with their homework.

SOUND TRANSIT DROP-IN MEETING #1: 4:30 to 6:30 pm, Sound Transit reps will be at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) for the first of three drop-in meetings to answer questions about the West Seattle light-rail project, now that its Final Environmental Impact Statement is out and the ST Board has to finalize routing and station locations. ST tells us this is strictly drop-in, no presentation planned, no open-mic commenting, etc.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION WITH SCHOOL BOARD REP GINA TOPP: Want to talk about the school-closure proposals that are now being “retooled”? Or something else related to Seattle Public Schools? Our area’s elected board director Gina Topp will be at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW) 5-6 pm for Q&A/conversation.

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES’ ONLINE MEETING #2: Second and final chance for Q&A at the fall systemwide community meeting, held online at 6 pm. RSVP here to get the link. (Here’s our report on the first session Tuesday afternoon.)

WESTSIDE BABY ‘BEYOND THE BASICS’: The nonprofit’s White Center hub (10002 14th SW) is where you can attend tonight’s annual benefit to help WS Baby help local babies and children, 6 pm. Check for tickets here.

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 4: Four trivia options tonight: At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

DONAVON FRANKENREITER, LIVE: Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) hosts an in-store show and signing. Free but advance purchase of his new record is required. 7 pm.

PIANO NIGHT AT OTTER ON THE ROCKS: All requests! 7 pm. (4210 SW Admiral Way)

MUSIC BINGO X 2: One night, two games! Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm … At Three 9 Lounge (39th/Oregon), you can play MINGO music bingo, hosted by Mingo Maniac, at 7:30 pm Wednesdays.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: The spotlight is yours! 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

