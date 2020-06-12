CORONAVIRUS: Friday 6/12 roundup

15 weeks into the local COVID-19 outbreak, and one week into “modified Phase 1,” here’s the nightly roundup:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*8,644 people have tested positive, 60 more than yesterday

*571 people have died, unchanged from yesterday

*1,517 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday

*115,016 people have been tested, 2,263 more than yesterday

One week ago, the cases/deaths were 8,396/566.

‘KEEP IT MOVING’ GOING AWAY: Seattle Parks has announced a long list of operational changes, and will now scrap the “Keep It Moving” exhortation in favor of “Keep It Small & Simple.” Also in the announcement: No swimming pools or wading pools this summer.

$1.1 MILLION BILL: Remember Michael Flor, the 70-year-old West Seattle COVID-19 survivor whose homecoming we covered last month?

The Seattle Times, which was first to tell his survival story, reports tonight that Flor got a $1.1 million hospital bill.

COVID CASUALTY: Fauntleroy Church’s Little Pilgrim School is closing, citing the new health regulations/constraints resulting from the pandemic.

TESTING THIS WEEKEND: Free testing Saturday and Sunday in Renton and Federal Way, if you can get there – details here. No appointment required for those – but book ahead if you want to go to the SODO testing site that’s open 10 am-3 pm tomorrow (details here).

FOOD DRIVE TOMORROW: Outside Admiral Church:

Food Drive Saturday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm June 13th. There will be a Food Bank barrel to collect food donations, under a canopy if it is raining, at the Admiral church with attendants to assist with the collection of food: non-perishable and canned food, pet food and cat litter, baking supplies, seasonings and herbs, bagged fresh produce or home grown organic vegetables. 4320 SW Hill Street. The food drives will be from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Saturdays, June 13 and 27, July 11 and 25. Your food donations are needed as the number of people needing food has increased greatly due to the pandemic. Thank you for helping.

HOW DID THE STAY-HOME MONTHS CHANGE YOUR LIFE? The state Health Department suggests you take stock of your new habits – good and not-so-good – now.

