PHASE 2: King County gets state approval for more reopening

9:01 AM: Just in: The state says King County can move to Phase 2. More info to come…
9:29 AM: Still awaiting King County’s followup announcement. Basics of Phase 2 include 50 percent capacity for indoor dining – see more here.
As we get back to work, let’s keep our King County numbers low. Wear a face cover and keep our hospitals from getting overwhelmed. Check out this report about OHMC, I bet they are not alone still restricting access to PPE. Our surge capacity is not endless. https://www.kuow.org/stories/overlake-medical-center-said-it-was-following-ppe-guidelines-but-its-policies-show-otherwise
we may be in phase 2 now, but please be sensible and continue wearing masks when you’re in crowded spaces.
