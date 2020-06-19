West Seattle, Washington

PHASE 2: King County gets state approval for more reopening

June 19, 2020 9:01 am
June 19, 2020 9:01 am
9:01 AM: Just in: The state says King County can move to Phase 2. More info to come…

9:29 AM: Still awaiting King County’s followup announcement. Basics of Phase 2 include 50 percent capacity for indoor dining – see more here.

