CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 5/6 roundup

Time for tonight’s roundup of local pandemic-related news:

NEWEST COUNTYWIDE NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*6,770 people have tested positive, 117 more than yesterday

*474 people have died, 7 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 6,182 and 436.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

LOCAL MAN BEATS COVID-19: Though it’s not mentioned in the story, we’ve learned the 70-year-old coronavirus survivor spotlighted in this Seattle Times story is a West Seattle man.

‘RISK ASSESSMENT DASHBOARD’ UPDATE: If you’ve been following Gov. Inslee‘s recent announcements, you know he’s talked a lot about tracking various metrics. Today, his office went public with an update of the “risk-assessment dashboard”:

ANOTHER STAT: The number of people in King County isolation/quarantine centers keeps dropping – down now to 47, far below the capacity of the ones already open, and of local note since the county said last week that the Top Hat site east of White Center wont open until and unless others are maxed out.

SCHOOL PARADES: Though buildings are closed, hearts are open. Today we featured Highland Park Elementary‘s plan for a parade tomorrow, and photos from one outside Holy Family yesterday.

SFD/SPD PARADE: One more go for Friday Night Lights.

BUT NO 4TH OF JULY PARADE: Latest COVID-19 cancellation, announced tonight.

CHALK JOKE: Lots and lots of chalk messages and art during these pandemic days of neighborhood wandering. Often it’s inspirational – but this one went for a laugh:

Scott photographed it along Fauntleroy Way near Dawson.

