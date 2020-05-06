SCHOOL PARADES: Thursday’s route for Highland Park Elementary students; photos from Holy Family’s event

As we approach two months since the shutdown of schools, some are finding new ways for staff to show support for families, and vice versa. This week, two schools planned parades. First, Highland Park Elementary asked us to share the news of the one they’re having tomorrow night:

On Thursday May 7th at 5:30 the staff at HP will be coming around for a parade to see you and share joy and smiles. Not seeing you and your families for the last 6 weeks has been extremely difficult and we miss you so much. We will only be in the car and will ask that social distancing be respected but we can wave, shout, dance and celebrate how awesome we ALL are right from the car and the yard.

(Here’s the parade route) so you can plan to be in your yard, those of you out of the route area are welcome to drive and park somewhere so you can be a part! If you would like help figuring out where to park/sit so you and your family can be safe please contact Ms. S. We want to make sure EVERYONE can be a part whether you are on the route or not. We cannot wait to see you!