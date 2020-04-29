CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 4/29 roundup

It’s been a busy night, with a late-running community meeting, so our apologies for the lateness – here now, the nightly roundup:

STAY-HOME ORDER TO BE EXTENDED, BUT FOR HOW LONG? This afternoon Gov. Inslee announced two things. The biggest: The stay-home order will extend past May 4th. How much longer? He promised to talk more about “the next phase” on Friday. He also explained a stack of “data buckets” he and other state officials are monitoring. Here’s a new dashboard with that data; here’s our coverage, with video.

NON-URGENT MEDICAL PROCEDURES: The governor’s other announcement was about re-starting them – details here.

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Seattle-King County Public Health data dashboard:

*6,182 people have tested positive, up 128 from yesterday

*436 people have died, up 9 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 5,449 and 379.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET REOPENING: Today’s biggest local story related to COVID-19 – the Farmers’ Market will reopen this Sunday, for the first time since early March, with big modifications – read about them, take the Shopper Oath, and do some pre-ordering before you go.

STILL NOT OPEN & MIGHT NEVER OPEN: Our partner site updates the status of the King County quarantine site in Top Hat (east of White Center).

LOCAL FACILITIES GET CITY-COLLECTED PPE: The city’s effort to collect and distribute donated PPE continues, and today it was announced they’ve collected 700,000+ pieces of PPE. Some of where it’s gone is listed in the city news release, including three local senior-living complexes – Bridge Park, Arrowhead Gardens, and Brookdale West Seattle.

MORE FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD ART FENCE: Last night we closed the roundup with a poem from this fence at 50th/Andover. Tonight, two photos of what else the fence features:

GOT INFO? Email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com or phone us, text or voice, at 206-293-6302 – thank you!