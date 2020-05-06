FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS: One more time!

(April 24th photo tweeted by @josieliming)

If your neighborhood hasn’t been visited by Seattle Fire and/or Police during one of the past three Friday nights – maybe this week! SFD and SPD will be out this Friday (May 8th), 6:30-7:30 pm, for what has just been announced as one last round of “Friday Night Lights,” with vehicles from both departments traveling through neighborhoods around the city as a show of support/solidarity. The plan is to visit areas in the highlighted sections of this map.